Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy has today announced the winners of the Blue Flag and Seaside Awards for summer 2023.

Across the North-West – which incorporates Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside - 11 beaches and one marina have been presented with awards recognising the quality of the sites, the way they are managed and the facilities they offer to visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blue Flag is an international award. This year it was once again won by the Royal Albert Dock and Salthouse Dock in Liverpool – the only marina in England to win the accolade so far.

Morecambe beach. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

11 beaches in the region were awarded the Seaside Award including Allonby beach in Cumbria, which scooped the accolade for the first time.

They are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Morecambe North – Lancaster City Council

*Morecambe South - Lancaster City Council

*St Annes Pier – Fylde Borough Council

*Ferry Beach, Fleetwood - Wyre Borough Council *

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Marine Beach, Fleetwood - Wyre Borough Council

*Jubilee Beach, Cleveleys - Wyre Borough Council

*Rossall Beach - Wyre Borough Council *

*Bispham – Blackpool Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Allonby - Cumberland Council

*Blackpool Central - Blackpool Council

*Blackpool South - Blackpool Council

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “Visitors to a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Blue Flag is the world’s most recognised award for beaches and marinas and, in order to qualify, each applicant must meet and maintain a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria.

“We’d therefore like to recognise and applaud all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches. The collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents and businesses all contribute to the success of these sites in achieving the incredibly high standards demanded.”