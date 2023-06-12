Morecambe woman in court after her dog injured man and preyed on sheep and horses
Jill Christina Leslie, 47, of Middleton Road, Middleton appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court for sentence after being found guilty of being the owner of a dog which worried sheep and horses, on agricultural land situated at Meadowbanks and being in charge of a German Shepherd called Buster, which was dangerously out of control in Williamson Park and injured a man.
The court ordered that when in public the dog is to be on a lead and muzzled at all times and only the owner is to walk the dog out in public.
If Jill Leslie does not comply with the order, the dog may be seized and destroyed.
She was also given a 12 month community order with 60 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay compensation to the victim who was injured by the dog.