Morecambe woman in court after her dog injured man and preyed on sheep and horses

A dog owner has been sentenced following livestock worrying and dog dangerously out of control incidents in September 2022.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST

Jill Christina Leslie, 47, of Middleton Road, Middleton appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court for sentence after being found guilty of being the owner of a dog which worried sheep and horses, on agricultural land situated at Meadowbanks and being in charge of a German Shepherd called Buster, which was dangerously out of control in Williamson Park and injured a man.

The court ordered that when in public the dog is to be on a lead and muzzled at all times and only the owner is to walk the dog out in public.

If Jill Leslie does not comply with the order, the dog may be seized and destroyed.

Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park, Lancaster, where the dog attacked and injured a man. Photo: Kelvin StuttardAshton Memorial in Williamson Park, Lancaster, where the dog attacked and injured a man. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
She was also given a 12 month community order with 60 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay compensation to the victim who was injured by the dog.