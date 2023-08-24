News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe woman, 30, in court accused of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Danielle Proctor, 30, of Limes Avenue, Heysham, is charged with possession with intent to supply 72g of crack cocaine, a Class A drug and 54g of heroin, a Class A drug, in Morecambe on January 21, 2022.She is due to appear for the first time before magistrates at Preston today.