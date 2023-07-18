News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe trip hop band to headline major festival in August

Morecambe trip hop band Indifferent Monkey have been chosen to headline Divafest in Cheshire on August 13.
By Michelle Blade
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST

Before this the band will be double headliners at The Amersham Arms in London on July 21.

The next day they will be performing at The Temple of Arts and Music in the Mercato Metropolitano, also in London.

Then they have a few local gigs in Morecambe.

Morecambe trip hop band Indifferent Monkey will be headlining a major festival in August.Morecambe trip hop band Indifferent Monkey will be headlining a major festival in August.
Morecambe trip hop band Indifferent Monkey will be headlining a major festival in August.
A spokesman for the band said: “The biggest news is that we have been chosen to “headline” DIVA FEST on the “Heart and Soul" stage.

"This is huge news for us and means we have been chosen to basically close this major three day festival as we come on after Star Sailor and Feeder on the main stage.

“Our next single has a very ambitious video that will involve a few hundred ‘extras’ on Morecambe prom but this won’t be out until September after all these amazing gigs we’ve got coming up.”

Visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/indifferentmonkey

