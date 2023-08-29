News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police give update on heart surgeon arrested over alleged sexual harassment

Morecambe RNLI crews race to rescue person walking into sea off promenade

Morecambe RNLI was called out to reports of a person walking into the sea off Sandylands promenade in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 09:59 BST
Morecambe hovercraft was already out in the bay when it was called to rescue a person seen walking into the sea. Picture from Morecambe RNLI.Morecambe hovercraft was already out in the bay when it was called to rescue a person seen walking into the sea. Picture from Morecambe RNLI.
Morecambe hovercraft was already out in the bay when it was called to rescue a person seen walking into the sea. Picture from Morecambe RNLI.

His Majesty’s Coastguard called out Morecambe RNLI at 1.40pm on Sunday, August 27.

One person wearing dark coloured clothing had walked into the sea off Sandylands promenade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Launch authority Chris Walton authorised the immediate deployment of Morecambe’s Hovercraft which was already out in the bay at that time.

Upon arrival at scene a fisherman was located who was safe and had an excellent understanding of the dangers on the bay.

Most Popular

He was left safe and well.

Coastguard were informed and the hovercraft returned back to the hover station to be made ready for the next call.

Whilst this call out passed without incident Morecambe RNLI will always respond to ensure people are safe.

Related topics:Morecambe