The Nice 'n' Sleazy punk and ska festival will feature more than 70 live acts across four stages.

The event runs from this Thursday (May 25) to Sunday (May 28), mainly at the Trimpell Club in Morecambe with a warm-up party on the Thursday evening at The Exchange on Regent Road.

The main event at the Trimpell (Friday afternoon start) has an indoor main stage, an outdoor marquee stage (tickets required) and a free indoor lounge bar acoustic stage.

The Reject Renegades perform on stage. Nice and Sleazy Punk Festival at Trimpell Sports & Social Club, Morecambe. Picture by Julian Brown.

This year's line-up includes Voodoo Radio, Headstone Horrors, Pussycat and the Dirty Johnsons, Cryo-Genics, HomerSapien, Boggy Formby, Dead Hamster Society, Bitch Queens (Switzerland), Instant Agony, Big Fat Panda, The Varukers, Hospital Food, The Mad Badgers, Year Zero, Sorm Stars, Resistance 77, Ska Face, Healthy Junkies and many more.

For tickets and further information visit https://www.sleazyfestivals.com/

Visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/955259115292820

The annual Nice N Sleazy Morecambe Punk Festival attracted another number crowd to The Trimpell at the weekend. The four day festival attracted punk and ska enthusiasts from all over the country as bands such as UK Subs, 999 and Department S entertained on the four stages. A pair of Mohican''s silhouetted in the Live Lounge. Picture by Paul Heyes.