Morecambe Poetry Festival anthology features heroes of spoken word alongside first time poets

The anthology will be available to buy at the Morecambe Poetry Festival taking place September 22-24, with all profits going towards next year’s event.

The 180 page book is a who’s who of the spoken word scene in the UK alongside fledgling poets seeing their work published for the very first time.

Festival organiser Matt Panesh, who edited the anthology, said: “It’s a true reflection of the ethos of the festival which is very democratic in giving a platform to the new and untested along with a host of world class names.

Matt Panesh, Winter Gardens, Morecambe.

"We always wanted the festival to inspire the budding writers in the local community, so we’re delighted to showcase that in this book.”

A host of world class names have been announced for Morecambe Poetry Festival back for a second year after winning plaudits from poets and audiences alike for its inaugural event.

Taking place at Morecambe Winter Gardens across three days, the festival features a packed bill of acclaimed poets including Carol Ann Duffy, Roger McGough, Jackie Kay,

Brian Bilston, Henry Normal, Attila the Stockbroker and John Hegley.

Henry Normal and Lemn Sissay both feature in the new anthology Morecambe Poetry Festival. Photo: Richard Davis.

New for this year will also be a showcase of poetry nights from across the UK to give a snapshot of the UK scene.

Weekend tickets offer access to all shows with standard seating priced £65 (plus booking fees). Gold passes offer priority seating priced £75 (plus booking fees).