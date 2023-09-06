News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Nurses drugged stroke unit patients to ‘keep them quiet’, court told
Road closed and 999 crews on scene after pedestrian struck by bus
Station Road in Bamber Bridge closed following commercial building fire
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Train carrying 40 passengers crashes into tractor on level crossing

Morecambe Poetry Festival anthology features heroes of spoken word alongside first time poets

Henry Normal, Brian Bilston, Lemn Sissay, Jackie Kay, Roger McCough and Alice (aged seven) are just some of the poets featured in the Morecambe Poetry Festival (Volume 1) book.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The anthology will be available to buy at the Morecambe Poetry Festival taking place September 22-24, with all profits going towards next year’s event.

The 180 page book is a who’s who of the spoken word scene in the UK alongside fledgling poets seeing their work published for the very first time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Festival organiser Matt Panesh, who edited the anthology, said: “It’s a true reflection of the ethos of the festival which is very democratic in giving a platform to the new and untested along with a host of world class names.

Matt Panesh, Winter Gardens, Morecambe.Matt Panesh, Winter Gardens, Morecambe.
Matt Panesh, Winter Gardens, Morecambe.
Most Popular

"We always wanted the festival to inspire the budding writers in the local community, so we’re delighted to showcase that in this book.”

A host of world class names have been announced for Morecambe Poetry Festival back for a second year after winning plaudits from poets and audiences alike for its inaugural event.

Taking place at Morecambe Winter Gardens across three days, the festival features a packed bill of acclaimed poets including Carol Ann Duffy, Roger McGough, Jackie Kay,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brian Bilston, Henry Normal, Attila the Stockbroker and John Hegley.

Henry Normal and Lemn Sissay both feature in the new anthology Morecambe Poetry Festival. Photo: Richard Davis.Henry Normal and Lemn Sissay both feature in the new anthology Morecambe Poetry Festival. Photo: Richard Davis.
Henry Normal and Lemn Sissay both feature in the new anthology Morecambe Poetry Festival. Photo: Richard Davis.

New for this year will also be a showcase of poetry nights from across the UK to give a snapshot of the UK scene.

Weekend tickets offer access to all shows with standard seating priced £65 (plus booking fees). Gold passes offer priority seating priced £75 (plus booking fees).

For tickets visit https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/The-Morecambe-Winter-Gardens/Morecambe-Poetry-Festival/36181977/?hasNewTicketBox=1#contentjump

Related topics:Lemn Sissay