Kerry Harney’s 13-year-old daughter attends Bay Leadership Academy – formerly Heysham High School in Heysham – which, she claims, is taking basic human rights away from pupils by locking the toilets at some times of the day.

But the school has defended the approach and says it "respects pupils’ dignity and wellbeing", and there is a procedure for pupils who need to visit the loo during lessons.

The school confirmed that toilets are locked during lesson times but are open before and after school and during breaks and lunchtime.

Bay Leadership Academy in Heysham.

If a pupil needs to visit the toilet during lessons, they get permission from the teacher to go to reception where they will be given a card pass to unlock the toilet.

Mrs Harney says this rule is particularly upsetting for teenage girls and some, like Mrs Harney’s daughter, are missing school when on their periods.

“Having access to a toilet is a basic human right,” she said.

Her daughter has always wanted to be a lawyer but Mrs Harney says she is now missing school up to three days a month when on her period.

“When I collected her from school recently, she was in tears. I’ve offered to send her to a different school but she doesn’t want to move,” said Mrs Harney, herself a former Heysham High School pupil.

She’s worried the school’s rules are putting teenage girls at risk of toxic shock syndrome and all students at risk of urine infections. She thinks pupils are put in potentially embarrassing situations that could affect their mental health.

Bay Leadership Academy is one of many schools nationwide adopting a toilet policy which sees loos locked during lesson times. Pupils protested across the country on Friday over the rules and police were called out to a number of schools after students rebelled.

Bay Leadership Academy is part of Star Academies, one of the UK’s leading education providers.

A representative from Star Academies stated: “We have high expectations of every pupil so that we can maintain a supportive, inclusive and safe environment.

