Morecambe MP weighs in on Prime Minister's call for the 'right thing to be done' at Morecambe FC

“The PM is a big football fan and so he understands what is at stake… there is concern at the highest level about the failure of the owner to sell Morecambe FC,” says MP Lizzi Collinge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Kier Starmer has said he is “very concerned” about the current situation at The Shrimps and is urging all concerned with the club to “do the right thing.”

The future of Morecambe FC remains uncertain with the club suspended from the National League, until its compliance and licensing committee reconvenes on Wednesday, August 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Rayo, the Prime Minister said: "I'm very concerned about the situation and urge all concerned to do the right thing to ensure that we get the outcome that every Morecambe fan, every football fan wants, which is a thriving and successful club.

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge.

"It is really important. Morecambe Football Club matters to the people of Morecambe, to the community, to the fans. Fans were queuing to get the kit in recent days notwithstanding the difficulties.

Lizzi Collinge, the Labour MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale said: "I'm very grateful to the Prime Minister for his support. The PM is a big football fan and so he understands what is at stake.

"There is concern at the highest level about the failure of the owner to sell Morecambe FC and I appreciate that ministers have taken an interest from the beginning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone can see the right thing to do - for Jason Whittingham to get on with the sale.

"I reiterate my call to him - sign the paperwork and get this done so we can move on and rebuild.

"The staff who have gone two months without wages, the fans who are desperately worried, and the wider community are all united in their message - get the sale completed."

Prime Minister Kier Starmer told Rayo: “"These are pride of place issues and whether it's Morecambe or other clubs we have to do everything we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In relation to the particular case of Morecambe, I want everybody to do the right thing so that Morecambe can thrive.

"But I would say this across all football clubs, particularly those that are struggling, we need to protect them. We need to do everything we can to make sure that they survive and thrive."

Morecambe remain under embargo, ahead of the upcoming season and have also been removed from the National League Cup.