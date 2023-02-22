Daniel Dube had been behaving in an abusive manner outside a Lancaster shop.

Dube, 43, of Halton Court, Morecambe refused to move on when the shop owner requested.

She called police and the officer who arrived was a relative of the shop owner, defence lawyer David Leach told Blackpool Magistrates.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

His client appeared in custody and admitted using threatening behaviour.

Mr Leach said: “He should not have been kept in custody since the 21st."

“There are no exceptional circumstances to have justified this.

"He should have been bailed or given a fixed penalty not unlawfully kept in custody.”