Morecambe man wrongly held in custody after arrest, court told

A Morecambe man was wrongly held in custody by police after his arrest on a public order offence, a court was told.

By Michelle Blade
40 minutes ago - 1 min read

Daniel Dube had been behaving in an abusive manner outside a Lancaster shop.

Dube, 43, of Halton Court, Morecambe refused to move on when the shop owner requested.

She called police and the officer who arrived was a relative of the shop owner, defence lawyer David Leach told Blackpool Magistrates.

Blackpool Magistrates Court
His client appeared in custody and admitted using threatening behaviour.

Mr Leach said: “He should not have been kept in custody since the 21st."

“There are no exceptional circumstances to have justified this.

"He should have been bailed or given a fixed penalty not unlawfully kept in custody.”

Dube was given a 12 month conditional discharge and £26 court costs.