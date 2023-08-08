News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe man to appear in court charged with child sex crimes after online sting

A man has been arrested after paedophile hunter vigilantes confronted him at his home in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:32 BST

Police stepped in after the vigilante group raised the alarm with allegations that the man had been sexually communicating with what he believed to be a 12-year-old child.

The allegations also included him requesting indecent images from a pre-teen, inciting the minor into sexual activity, discussing incest with her and describing how he would like her to abuse her six-year-old sister.

The 26-year-old from Morecambe was arrested on August 6 and has been charged with attempting to sexually communicate with a child under 16, attempting to incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, attempting to breach a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and a further 3 x breaches of his SHPO.

Blackpool Magistrates CourtBlackpool Magistrates Court
He will appear at Blackpool Magistrates today, (Wednesday).

The vigilante group conducted a “sting” operation where an adult member posed as a 12-year-old girl online.

They confronted him with the evidence and he was then arrested.