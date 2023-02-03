Morecambe man in court charged with drink driving and causing serious injuries by dangerous driving
A man is due to appear in court today charged with drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
By Michelle Blade
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Kamil Szlaskiewicz, 35, of Lake Road, Morecambe is accused of drink driving on Westgate, Morecambe on September 2, 2022 and also causing serious injury to a woman by driving dangerously, also on September 2, 2022.
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today, (February 3).