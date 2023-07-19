Morecambe man fined hundreds of pounds for not having car insurance
A Morecambe man has been fined in court for not having car insurance.
By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
Jacek Tomaszewski, 38, of Robin Crescent, Morecambe, was found guilty of not having car insurance at Preston Magistrates’ Court.
He was fined £660 and ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £264.He was given six penalty points on his licence.
The offence was committed on December 23, 2022.