Morecambe man caught in paedo hunter sting after driving 136 miles to meet '14-year-old-boy'

Derby Crown Court heard how Connor Nevison, 23, had groomed the teenager online suggesting they shower and sleep naked together.

He then carried condoms in his suitcase to travel 136 miles to meet the boy at a hotel in Derbyshire.

But when the 23-year-old of Lancaster Road, Morecambe, arrived in the car park of the hotel, he realised that underage Kyle was really the creation of a self-styled paedophile hunter group.

Connor Nevison travelled from Morecambe to Long Eaton. Picture from Derbyshire Police.

The defendant has previous child sex offences including one for attempted sexual assault in a school toilet when he, himself, was around the same age as his intended victim.

Jailing Nevison for 16 months, Judge Shaun Smith KC said: “You were aware the boy was 14 and you arranged to meet him and when you went there to meet him you had condoms in your suitcase.

"This is a grooming offence and your criminality is in the lead-up to the offence and not what you had when you were arrested."

Sarah Allen, prosecuting, said the offending all took place during the summer of last year.

She said a paedophile hunter from Nottingham set up Kyle’s decoy account on social media and very quickly the defendant sent him a message saying “hey, how are you doing?”.

The prosecutor said the decoy messaged back asking if he knew him and Nevison replied that he was 22 years of age and wanted to be friends with him on Facebook.

Miss Allen said: “He asked Kyle how long he had known he was gay and that if he was sexually immature he would teach him what he knew about dating.

"He offered to meet up and over the next couple of weeks continued to chat to him online.

“He said they could go back to a hotel room and made sexual comments about him saying they could sleep nude together and shower together. The two made arrangements to meet up in Long Eaton, where Kyle said he was from, on 10 August 2022 and on 5 August the defendant booked a hotel room.

“On 10 August, the defendant drove from his home in Morecambe to Long Eaton and went to the car park of the hotel and waited for Kyle to turn up.

"But instead, some members of the hunter group turned up and asked him what he was doing before calling the police who arrived and arrested him.”

Nevison pleaded guilty to attempting to sexually communicate with a child and attempting to meet a child following grooming.

His previous convictions include an attempted sexual assault from 2015 and a conviction for voyeurism from 2018.

As well as the jail terms, Judge Smith handed him a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and placed him on the sex offender register for 10 years.

