Morecambe man, 28, accused of assaulting A & E doctor and breaking another man’s glasses
A Morecambe man is due in court accused of assaulting two people and criminal damage.
By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:25 BST
Jamie Brian Kennedy, 28, of Hawksworth Grove, Morecambe is charged with assaulting a man on December 13, 2022 in Lancaster and breaking a pair of glasses belonging to the man on the same date.
He is also charged with assaulting a doctor in A & E in Lancaster on December 13, 2022.
He is due to appear for the first time before magistrates at Preston today.