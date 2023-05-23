Morecambe RNLI were called out to assist the Coastguard with the rescue on Saturday (May 20) at 11:55am.

The report was that people were being cut off by the tide on a sandbank near to Fishermen’s Cottages off Shore Road.

Morecambe RNLI’s hovercraft immediately headed towards the last sighting of the trapped people.

Morecambe RNLI hovercraft was launched to a rescue in the bay. Picture from Morecambe RNLI.

Upon arrival the trapped people were being assisted back to shore by Arnside Coastguard.

The hovercraft assisted with support and conducted a full sweep of the other sandbanks ensuring no other persons were trapped.

