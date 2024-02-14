Morecambe lifeboat help rescue two more people cut off by another spring tide in the bay
Bay Search and Rescue were called out yesterday (Tuesday) at 1.28pm to reports of people waist deep cut off by another spring tide near Humphrey Head, Grange-over-Sands.
On arrival two BSAR crew members made their way out to the two people who were by this time completely surrounded by the incoming tide, near waist deep.
As the two BSAR crew reached the unfortunate pair who were on holiday, colleagues from the Morecambe RNLI Boat Station arrived having made superb time across the Bay.
The two wet and very cold casualties were loaded into the boat and walked through shallower waters to the waiting ambulance.
Bay Search and Rescue have walked at least forty people to safety over the course of the weekend and Monday.