Morecambe lifeboat called out to two rescues in Morecambe Bay during hovercraft station open day
The first call at 12.26pm on Saturday, September 2, was to two people and a dog in potential danger between Silverdale and Arnside.
The inshore rescue lifeboat launched on service and the people and dog were reported to have safely made their way to shore.
The second call out at 2.30pm was to reports of a vessel in difficulty near to the Sandylands area of Morecambe Bay.
The inshore rescue lifeboat diverted to service whilst training and headed to the scene.
Once at the scene the crew members found the vessel under control and they had no issues.
A spokesman for Morecambe RNLI said: “We would like to thank the members of the public for calling in both potential emergencies.
"We urge anyone to call 999 and ask for the coastguard if you suspect someone might be in danger within the Bay or surrounding areas.
“Once back on dry land, our volunteer crew members continued the excitement of the Open Day.
"Thank you to everyone who came to see us and all the Morecambe RNLI Volunteers who made the day run so smoothly.”