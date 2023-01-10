Morecambe lifeboat said on their Facebook page: “Our crew were out on exercise today (Monday) keeping their skill set at impeccably high when they received a call of a boat sinking.

“The location given was the mooring point opposite Thornton Road.

"They quickly diverted from their training and placing themselves on service making good speed to the location given.

“They arrived on scene and discovered that the small boat was already half sunk.

"An immediate area search and checks on the boat confirmed there was no persons present and in danger.

“The boat name was obtained and details have been passed to His Majesty’s Coastguard in order to trace and notify the owner.

“The crew returned back to their training ready for the next call to service.”

