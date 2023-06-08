The totally derelict three bedroom semi-detached house located on Cavendish Road in the West End of Morecambe was lived in by Pigeon Man until he died last November.

The home briefly comprises front entrance, lounge, dining room, kitchen, staircase and first floor landing, three bedrooms and bathroom/wc.

Outside the property there is an enclosed rear garden and space for a garage or off-road parking.

The exterior of the house for sale on Cavendish Road, Morecambe. Picture courtesy of iBay Homes, Morecambe.

The property is suitable for cash buyers only and will specifically appeal to builders/developers.

There is no chain.

John Wilkinson was known as 'The Birdman' or 'The Pigeon Man' of Morecambe and could often be seen feeding the birds in the local area from his trolley of bread.

Mr Wilkinson was jailed in 2014 for breaching an anti-social behaviour order restricting him from feeding his beloved pigeons.

