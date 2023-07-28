Friday, July 286.40pm Comedy/TheatrePlayhouse Presents: Helen LoganNo acts show at the local cabaret so it's down to Helen to fill the night. What ensues is a one-woman avalanche of characters. Fast paced, funny, on the knuckle.Helen Logan has worked with us over the last couple of years, and this show came out of workshops I run to help develop peoples shows.

That's our Playhouse Presents strand. So anything with that on has come through us, from first timers to more experienced folk. Helen's a director of the newly formed West End Players CIC and directed Aladdin Morecambe, our last panto, and will be directing this years panto - Alien: The Musical. The show shows off her character skills, dark and funny.

7.50pm Spoken WordChalk'n'Cheeze: Anything GoesA menage a trois of Poetry, Politics & Musical pastiches. Who could forget classics, like: Sitting on the Dock of the Bay, Gateway, Starmer Chameleon & West End, story.

Lubna Kerr. Picture by David Ho/Sandie Knudsen/Headshots Scotland/Forest Light Studios.

I've known Gordonzola the poet since I first started out in poetry back in Manchester in 2005, and Eve Nortley smashed it here at our last cabaret night before the apocalypse (Covid). Their show last year was highly humourous. If you like Spike Milligan, this ones for you!

9pm Drag Musical ComedyAngela Bra: MicroRAVEHer daughter’s left for uni which means it’s house party time! Join Angela Bra for a drag-powered musical comedy preparing for the ultimate kitchen disco. What could possibly go wrong...

Andy Quirke has performed at every Morecambe Fringe since 2018, 99 first world problems was a smash hit. His drag character Angela Bra debut'ed last year and is a real good warm up for the Pride Festival.

Saturday, July 292.10pm Spoken WordFran Isherwood: The Songs My Mother Used To SingPoems, a monologue or two, and the (very) odd song address the vagaries of the present day while sporting the reading glasses of the past. Warning: May contain puns

Battle Cry: Steve Cowley.

Fran was one of the performers at last years Morecambe Poetry Festival, I met her up in Edinburgh when we were both performing at the Festival. She's London based and I can't wait to see her new show. She's got funny bones as they say, watch if you'd like a slightly smuttier Pam Ayers!

3.20pm Musical ComedyPauline Vallance: Song Swap-o-RamaPauline Vallance presents a good old-fashioned singalong. Only problem is….the words are all set to Tunes of Other Songs! "Patting your head and rubbing your tummy of music". "Living proof of the fine line between genius and insanity". "Laughed so hard I upset the dog".

Pauline performed her incredible "What the Bronte's did at the Edinburgh Fringe" last year which was funny, thoughtful and touching. Then she mentioned this show which sounded insane. A firm favourite at comedy clubs across the country. I can't wait to see it!

4.30pm TheatreBattle Cry: Steve CowleyWhen you’ve witnessed the worst things imaginable, the world is never the same. Battle Cry is a one-hour solo piece based on true stories of former soldiers battling PTSD.

Drag Musical Comedy - Annie and Angela's Disco Party.

This is one of my most anticipated shows this year. I love a piece of really meaty theatre, and this looks fantastic.

6.40pm Stand UpRichard Cobb: Couple's MassageThe debut hour from Scottish stand-up/author/guy that will literally try anything to be famous, Richard Cobb. It's basically about love, doubt, guilt, family, near-death experiences and pugs.

7.50pm TheatreLubna Kerr: TickboxA semi autobiographical one woman, newly updated and redirected play, in English and Urdu. Combining theatre, storytelling and comedy; sharing the journey of Pakistani family arriving in Govan, Glasgow and dealing with the discrimination by using food and humour.

Lubna, orginally an actor, was here two years ago with her stand up show that was particularly good, her style of storytelling has an Alan Bennet feel with an Indian edge, and this show is incredibly well reviewed, so can't wait to see the other side of her talents.

9.30pm Drag Musical ComedyAnnie and Angela's Disco PartyForty, single and ready to mingle; join Annie Sup and Angela Bra for a drag-powered musical comedy celebrating friendship and new beginnings on a bar crawl you’re unlikely to forget.

This reviewed last year and I laughed so hard. Brilliant character comedy. Perfect for the Pride weekend, gearing you up for a disco-tastic party afterwards!!

Sunday July 30