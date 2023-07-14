Morecambe Fringe Festival gears up to second weekend
Both events mark the start of the Bay Fringe which is a sharing of events and artists, with local talent as well as those who are heading to Edinburgh.
How to Fringe - Buy a badge for £5 which gives you access to all of the shows then donate directly to the artists or book your seats on Skiddle.
All shows at West End Playhouse Morecambe
Friday, July 147.50pm Spoken Word
Alan Parry Poetry Showcase
Poet and founder of The Broken Spine, Alan Parry reads from his three collections of poetry: Neon Ghosts, Echoes, and Belisama.
Saturday, July 15
3.20pm Spoken Word
Dean Tsang: Our Anxious Measurements
Measurements give power to research and understanding, but how do they fare against human anxiety? No metric is safe in Dean Tsang's exploration of ways apprehension
can enter our lives. Morecambe Fringe Favourite and previous winner of best spoken word show.
4.30pm Comedy
Mel Byron: Old movies Saved my Life
Mel Byron shows how old movies can save your life too. Come for the laughs, stay for the glamour and the life advice in black & white.
6.40pm Musical Comedy
Stylophobia: The Stylophone Council
Stylophone maestro Stylophobia takes you on a musical journey… to a burger van off the A505 , as he muses on music , life and alternative kinds of milk.
7.50pm Comedy
Ageing folks telling jokes
MC, Mel Byron, brings you top comedians over 40. Dodgy knees, menopause, ungrateful kids. All these and more. Bring your Tena Pads. You'll need them!Sunday, July 16
4.30pm Spoken Word
This is not Therapy: Tina Sederholm
Aged 54, Tina knows that life’s not all about winning trophies. But how else do you measure success? Tina interrogates Indiana Jones, Douglas Adams and a Poet to find out.6.40pm Theatre
Renfield: Corin Rhys Jones
Yes, I eat insects and arachnids. But a lunatic? Don't be absurd. I see the world far more clearly than you. After all, the blood is the life... Follow the descent into madness of
Dracula's disciple.
Following their collaboration on the award-winning '300 to 1', Morecambe Fringe founder and Director Matt Panesh directs Corin Rhys Jones in a dark and disturbing new solo show.
7.50pm Comic Spoken Word
Panic at the Briscoe! / Talentless millennial poet to the detriment of the craft
After receiving an unwarranted comment Anthony Briscoe (BA HONS Contemporary theatre, Lancaster) is here to show it hasn't affected him at all not even enough to use it as
his title.