Morecambe family raise £4k for charity with music night in memory of much-loved dad

Guy Fest took place at Johnny’s Warehouse Bar and was headlined by Twentyfourseven with Slypdexic, Ruins and Geriatrix in support.

There was also a special performance by the SJ Hospice Choir.

More than 250 people turned out to support Guy Fest, which was held to celebrate the life of Morecambe man Guy Heath.

Guy’s sister Faye with her daughter Tallulah.

Guy’s parents Tricia and Frank Heath, wife Jaimie, children Tom, 16, and Daisy, 14, and his sisters Faye and Zoe were its organisers.

Guy Fest was arranged to mark the first anniversary of music and life loving Guy’s passing.

Guy was just 49-years-old when he died.

A regional business manager for payment provider Worldpay, he had been diagnosed with a very rare, very aggressive form of bladder cancer in December 2020.

Guy Fest organiser Tricia Heath (left) with friends Helen Ball and Sue O’Brien.

Emergency chemotherapy just days later on New Year’s Eve at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, saved his life.

Further treatment there then gave him an extra two years with his family.

Tricia Heath said: “We are extremely grateful to all those people who supported us in this celebration of Guy’s life, particularly Johnny’s, all the bands who generously gave their time and talent, everyone who donated raffle prizes and all those people who gave donations and attended on the night. It was an extremely enjoyable evening.

“We are now considering making Guy Fest as annual event by popular request of those attending! ”

Guy’s nephew Gabriel on stage with his band Slypdexic.

Guy’s nephew Gabriel is Slypdexic’s guitarist and every band in the Guy Fest line-up had members who knew Guy.

Two years ago, Guy’s family donated £1,450 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation when Daisy, who like her brother is a pupil at Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy, did a sponsored 24-hour silence for the charity.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford.