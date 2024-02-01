Morecambe cockling tragedy 20 years on: pictures are poignant reminder of events that shocked the world

These pictures – which appeared in The Visitor and Lancaster Guardian newspapers at the time – are a poignant reminder of the fateful evening of February 5, 2004.
Flowers left in tribute to Chinese cockle pickers who perished in the sea at Morecambe Bay. Photo: John Hughes
Rescue teams continue their search over Morecambe Bay on Friday February 6, 2004. Photo: John Giles
An RNLI hovercraft returns to the shore at Morecambe on February 6, 2004 after a search of the bay. Photo: Phil Noble
The rescue operation at Morecambe Lifeboat Station on Friday February 6, 2004. Photo: Phil Noble