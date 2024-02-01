News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe cockling tragedy 20 years on: pictures are poignant reminder of events that shocked the world

February 5 sees the 20th anniversary of the Morecambe cockling disaster in which 23 people lost their lives.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Feb 2024, 10:05 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 10:14 GMT

These pictures – which appeared in The Visitor and Lancaster Guardian newspapers at the time – are a poignant reminder of the fateful evening of February 5, 2004.

Flowers left in tribute to Chinese cockle pickers who perished in the sea at Morecambe Bay.

Flowers left in tribute to Chinese cockle pickers who perished in the sea at Morecambe Bay. Photo: John Hughes

Rescue teams continue their search over Morecambe Bay on Friday February 6, 2004.

Rescue teams continue their search over Morecambe Bay on Friday February 6, 2004. Photo: John Giles

An RNLI hovercraft returns to the shore at Morecambe on February 6, 2004 after a search of the bay.

An RNLI hovercraft returns to the shore at Morecambe on February 6, 2004 after a search of the bay. Photo: Phil Noble

The rescue operation at Morecambe Lifeboat Station on Friday February 6, 2004.

The rescue operation at Morecambe Lifeboat Station on Friday February 6, 2004. Photo: Phil Noble

