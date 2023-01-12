Morecambe carer spared jail after stealing £20k from vulnerable client
A Morecambe carer has escaped a jail sentence for stealing £20k from a vulnerable client.
By Michelle Blade
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 1:11pm
Lynne Houghton, 50, of Chatsworth Road, Morecambe, previously admitted fraud by abuse of position at Preston Crown Court in October 2022.
At Preston Crown Court she was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for two years, and 25 rehabilitation days.
She was also ordered to have an electronic tag for three months with a curfew from 6pm-5am.
She was only ordered to pay £3,000 compensation due to her financial circumstances.