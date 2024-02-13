More than 40 people rescued in Morecambe Bay over three days after being caught out by spring tide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bay Search and Rescue said their patrols around the bay have seen their teams walk at least forty people to safety over the course of the weekend and Monday and have also helped stricken vehicles to safety.

A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “Anyone who comes and visits the Bay and its beaches, inlets and coves will know just how quickly the tide not only comes in, but also immediately after that first wave of water how quickly it fills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Over the course of the weekend and also Monday, we have had some big spring tides.

Bay Search and Rescue have had to lead more than 40 people to safety after they were caught out by the spring tide in Morecambe Bay.

"Unfortunately the tide as always caught a number of people out and has probably devalued a few cars which were left whilst people went for a walk.

“Our patrols around the bay have seen our teams walk at least forty people to safety over this period, who simply were caught out by the speed and height of these tides.

“And we’ve also assisted a number of stricken vehicles to safety.