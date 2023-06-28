News you can trust since 1886
More pictures from this weekend’s colourful Morecambe kite festival

The 20th Catch the Wind kite festival took over Morecambe’s beaches this weekend with hundreds of spectacular and colourful kites on show.
By Michelle Blade
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST

Hundreds of people attended the festival and as well as the kites, there was also live music, professional kite flyers, street performers and creative workshops to keep everyone entertained.

The special anniversary kite festival also celebrated More Music in Morecambe’s 30th birthday.

Morecambe beach was packed with kites and kite flyers as well as people watching the kite festival at the weekend. Picture by Jamie Buttershaw.

1. Catch the Wind kite festival

Morecambe beach was packed with kites and kite flyers as well as people watching the kite festival at the weekend. Picture by Jamie Buttershaw. Photo: Jamie Buttershaw

There was entertainment for the whole family at the Catch the Wind kite festival. Picture by Jamie Buttershaw.

2. Catch the Wind kite festival

There was entertainment for the whole family at the Catch the Wind kite festival. Picture by Jamie Buttershaw. Photo: Jamie Buttershaw

Flying a kite at the Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe at the weekend. Picture by Jamie Buttershaw.

3. Catch the Wind kite festival

Flying a kite at the Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe at the weekend. Picture by Jamie Buttershaw. Photo: Jamie Buttershaw

A teddy was even flying his own kite at the Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe at the weekend. Picture by Jamie Buttershaw.

4. Catch the Wind kite festival

A teddy was even flying his own kite at the Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe at the weekend. Picture by Jamie Buttershaw. Photo: Jamie Buttershaw

