Missing teenager found at Lancaster railway station was returned home
A missing teenager was found at Lancaster train station over the weekend.
The teenager had been reported missing from Cumbria and was later taken back to Carlisle after being spotted by officers at Lancaster railway station.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted on December 10: “Officers at #Lancaster this morning located a teenage female who had been reported missing.
"We conveyed her back to her accommodation in #Carlisle to ensure her #safeguarding.”