Missing Morecambe teen found by police in Leeds
A teenager reported missing from Morecambe was found by British Transport Police officers in Leeds.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Following safeguarding checks police worked with BTP West Yorks to ensure the teenager was returned home safely.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “A juvenile who had been reported as missing from an address in #Morecambe was found by officers in #Leeds.
"Following #safeguarding checks we worked with @BTPWestYorks to ensure they were returned home safely.”