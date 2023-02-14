This sequel to the original smash-hit show fast forwards five years to catch up with the same four characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set sail on the high seas.

Menopause the Musical® 2: Cruising Through Menopause is a hilarious, heartfelt, reassuring and unflinching look at the joys of menopause and friendship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2023 cast will be headed up by the fabulous and hysterically funny Mary Byrne (X-Factor), Jessica Martin (Copycats), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and Susie Fenwick (Musical Theatre Star).

Menopause The Musical 2 tour comes to Lancaster in March.

This new comedy is filled with parody songs about hot flushes, memory loss and aging gracefully...or not!

For these four ladies the menopause was not the beginning of the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where good pals can get you through the hardest of times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show continues to sell out venues and receive standing ovations from an adoring and grateful audience, showing no signs of slowing down.

It is now seen as a rite of passage for many women and the ultimate ‘Girls Night Out’.

Two of the characters in Menopause The Musical 2 which comes to Lancaster in March.

Across the world over twelve million people (almost all women) have seen the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour commences in February 2023 and will continue until July 2023 bringing menopausal joy to England, Scotland, Wales, NI and Ireland.