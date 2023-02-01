Police were called at shortly before 4.30am on June 12, 2022 to a report that a man had been punched during an altercation outside the Glow nightclub, Dalton Square, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

The man, Joshua Hughes, had been part of a group who had earlier been inside the club but had been ejected.

Mr Hughes, 22, from Morecambe, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Joshua Hughes from Morecambe sadly died after an altercation outside a nightclub in Lancaster last June. Picture from Lancashire Police.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he died on the morning of June 16.

A 32-year-old man from Leigh was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and bailed pending further enquiries.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service Sean Orrell, 32, of Leigh, has today (Wednesday February 1) been charged with manslaughter.