Jane Tweddle, 51, Georgina Callander, 18, Michelle Kiss, 45, and Saffie Roussos, eight - all from Lancashire - were among those killed in the terror attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017.

Acts of remembrance will be held to remember all of the victims and those affected by the tragedy today.

People will pay their respects at commemorations at the Glade of Light Memorial in Manchester, while bells at Manchester Cathedral will toll at 10.31pm, marking the time of the attack.

Among the 22 victims of the Manchester bomber were, clockwise from top left, Michelle Kiss, Georgina Callendar, Jane Tweddle and Saffie Roussos

A minute's silence, in memory of the victims, will also be held at Manchester Victoria Station on Sunday, May 22 at noon.

The Railway Chaplain will offer a short prayer at the memorial for the victims’ families and survivors and flowers will be laid throughout the day.

Before the minute’s silence is observed, the station announcers will read out the names of the 22 victims.

The anniversary will also be marked at the Great Manchester Run which takes place on the same day.

The scene close to the Manchester Arena after the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert

There will be one minute’s applause at the beginning of each wave of runners taking on the 10k and half marathon events.

Blackpool mum Jane Tweddle, 51-year-old receptionist at South Shore Academy, was at the venue to pick up a friend’s children from the concert when Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a suicide bomb.

Georgina Callander, 18, from Hesketh Bank, was in her second year of studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland.

Michelle Kiss, 45, a mother-of-three from Whalley, also died and Saffie Roussos, eight, from Leyland, was the youngest to die in the bombing.

Coronation Street paid tribute to the show's late superfan Martyn Hett, 29, and the other victims of the Manchester Arena bombing this week.

During Friday's ITV show, rivals Gail Platt and Eileen Grimshaw were shown carrying a bouquet of flowers as they approached a memorial bench in a community garden installed in 2018 at the soap's home in Trafford.

A clip of the scene was shared by the show's Twitter account with the caption "Always in our thoughts".