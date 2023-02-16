Man threatens to stab Lancaster railway station boss
An ‘aggressive’ man threatened to stab a train manager at Lancaster railway station.
By Michelle Blade
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted 16 hours ago: “A very aggressive male who threatened to stab a Train Manager at Lancaster yesterday went on to assault him by throwing water over him.
"He then fled into the city on foot, so our officer jumped in a taxi in hot pursuit.
"Male located, arrested, interviewed today, and charged.”