Man slumped in boat near Stone Jetty in Morecambe given emergency first aid by lifeboat crews

At 3.04pm on Monday December 19, Morecambe RNLI were tasked by His Majesty’s Coastguard to investigate a person that appeared to be stuck in the tide in a small boat just north of the Stone Jetty.

Deputy Launch Authority Chris Walton authorised the launch of the Inshore Lifeboat to go to the scene and investigate.

Upon arrival the lifeboat crew discovered a casualty slumped in the anchored small boat suffering from chest pains with shooting pains in arms and struggling to talk.

The crew provided immediate assistance with first aid in attempts to preserve the casualties vital signs.

The inshore lifeboat towed the boat with the casualty still in his boat being tended to by crewman Trevor to the Hover Station slipway.

Once on the slip a thorough handover was conducted with North West Ambulance Service.

The Air Ambulance was on standby on the grassed area should the casualty deteriorate any further.

The casualty was rushed through to hospital and was stabilised.

This was an immediate swift intervention by the crew to a potentially life critical situation.

Fantastic multi agency work by HMCG, NWAS, Police and the RNLI resulting in the successful rescue of the casualty.