Man in Lancaster prison charged with child sex crimes has case postponed
A man who appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court via video link from HMP Lancaster Farms has had his case adjourned.
By Michelle Blade
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Peter Lee Brayford, 48, of Lancaster Farms H M Prison, Stone Row Head, Lancaster, is charged with possessing a prohibited image of a child, possessing extreme pornographic images of sex with dead or alive animals, and making an indecent photograph of a child x 3.
The charges were from a period between 2017 and 2019.
His case was adjourned to January 18, 2023 at Preston Magistrates Court.