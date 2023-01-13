Man identified after appeal for information on assault in Lancaster pub toilets
A CCTV appeal for a man police wanted to speak to about an assault in a Lancaster pub has resulted in a man being identified.
By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Yesterday, Thursday, police appealed for information after an assault on November 4 in the Penny Bank pub in Lancaster which left a 55-year-old victim with a broken nose and a broken hip.
A man has now been identified and will be spoken with in due course.