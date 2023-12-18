News you can trust since 1886
Man hit with dog chain in assault near Lancaster Castle

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted by a dog walker near Lancaster Castle.
By Michelle Blade
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:49 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
Police said: “An altercation took place at around 1.30pm on December 13 near Lancaster Castle involving a dog walker and a member of the public.

“During the altercation the member of the public reported being struck to the side of the head with a dog chain causing no injury as they were wearing a hood.

"The dog walker is described as approximately 6ft tall wearing a black top, black trousers and black trainers. The dog is described as a ‘french gundog’ type."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 04/198547/23.