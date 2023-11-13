A man suffered a leg injury after being hit by a HGV after two accidents on the M6 near Lancaster.

Road accident.

Police said there were two road traffic collisions yesterday evening between junctions 33 and 34 on the M6 within a short time of one another which stopped traffic.

When patrols and National Highways were preparing to lift the closure, an HGV collided with a pedestrian in the carriageway just after junction 33 – thankfully at low speed.

It is not known why the pedestrian was there, whether he had got out of a stationary vehicle.