Man hit by HGV on M6 near Lancaster after two accidents stop traffic
A man suffered a leg injury after being hit by a HGV after two accidents on the M6 near Lancaster.
Police said there were two road traffic collisions yesterday evening between junctions 33 and 34 on the M6 within a short time of one another which stopped traffic.
When patrols and National Highways were preparing to lift the closure, an HGV collided with a pedestrian in the carriageway just after junction 33 – thankfully at low speed.
It is not known why the pedestrian was there, whether he had got out of a stationary vehicle.
He suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.