Man escapes jail sentence after cannabis farm found at Morecambe house
Romeo Buci, 31, of no fixed abode but from Morecambe, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis on January 23 when police raided a property on Euston Grove in the town centre.
Officers discovered a large-scale cannabis grow over three floors, with over 150 plants.
Buci was charged with growing 120 cannabis plants, a controlled drug of Class B, in Morecambe and also charged that he had £340 cash made from criminal conduct.
Romeo Buci was found guilty of both charges at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to six months prison suspended for 12 months.
He was also ordered to pay a fine of £240.