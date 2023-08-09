Emergency services were called to Marine Road East in Morecambe to reports of a man suffering a medical episode. Picture from Google Street View.

Two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Lancaster and Morecambe were called to assist North West Ambulance Service at a property on Marine Road East, Morecambe at 2.13pm.

Crews were at the scene for just over an hour and a half.

Police said they were called to Marine Road East at 2.45pm yesterday (August 8) to reports of a man having a medical episode.

A police spokesman said: “Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man sadly died.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this distressing time.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious.

"A file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.”