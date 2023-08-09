News you can trust since 1886
Man dies after emergency services called to scene in Morecambe

Emergency services were called to Marine Road East in Morecambe after a man suffered a medical episode.
By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Emergency services were called to Marine Road East in Morecambe to reports of a man suffering a medical episode. Picture from Google Street View.Emergency services were called to Marine Road East in Morecambe to reports of a man suffering a medical episode. Picture from Google Street View.
Two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Lancaster and Morecambe were called to assist North West Ambulance Service at a property on Marine Road East, Morecambe at 2.13pm.

Crews were at the scene for just over an hour and a half.

Police said they were called to Marine Road East at 2.45pm yesterday (August 8) to reports of a man having a medical episode.

A police spokesman said: “Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man sadly died.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this distressing time.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious.

"A file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.”

Contact police with any information on 101 quoting log 0902 of August 8, 2023.