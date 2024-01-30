News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Man charged with garage break-ins and trailer theft in village near Lancaster

Police have been investigating reports of garages being broken into and a trailer being stolen in the Scorton area.
By Michelle Blade
Published 30th Jan 2024, 10:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lancaster, Morecambe and Wyre Rural Task Force can now provide an update to these crimes and have said John Price from Accrington has recently been charged in relation to these offences.

He is due to re-appear in court in February.