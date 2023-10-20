Man assaults delivery driver and steals his van in Lancaster robbery
The incident happened at about 1.30pm on Thursday, (October 19) on Thirlmere Road in the city.
The van was a white Ford Transit van registration HV71 VFL.
It contained a number of parcels out for delivery.
The driver was shocked but fortunately not physically injured.
The robber is described as a white man, stocky build, shiny face, wearing a black or navy-blue puffer jacket.
Det Insp Adie Knowles, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was clearly a distressing incident for the driver and it’s lucky he wasn’t injured.
“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who sees a van or the suspect matching this description to get in touch urgently.
“I would also ask anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam, mobile or Ring doorbell footage to get in touch.”
Call 101 quoting log 0683 or for immediate sightings of the van or suspect call 999.