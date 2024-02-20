News you can trust since 1886
Man arrested on suspicion of theft after loader and trailer stolen from village near Lancaster

A man has been arrested following the theft of a loader and trailer from the Hornby area.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Feb 2024, 10:01 GMT
Lancaster, Morecambe, & Wyre Rural Task Force made the arrest.

Both items have been recovered and police enquiries about the theft continue.

If you have any information please call police on 101.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the theft of a loader and a trailer in Hornby.
Lancs Rural Police @LancRuralPolice tweeted: “A male has been arrested by Lancaster, Morecambe, & Wyre Rural Task Force following the theft of a skid -steer loader and trailer from the Hornby area. Both items have been recovered. Our enquiries continue.

"If you have information about the incident, please get in touch on 101.”