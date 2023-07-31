Police said the driver of the vehicle blew a roadside breath reading of 96 for alcohol making him over the drink drive limit.

The vehicle was then issued a prohibition notice for two illegal tyres.

The man was arrested for drink driving and prohibited from driving his car due to the illegal tyres and an expired MOT.

Vehicle reported by public on the M6 driving badly. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Vehicle reported by public M6 driving badly. Stopped at the defunct Mway Post at Forton.

“Driver blew roadside breath reading of 96 for alcohol

“Vehicle was then issued a #PG9 prohibition for x2 illegal tyres