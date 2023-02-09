Police were called at around 6.20am on Wednesday, February 8 to reports of a woman unconscious at the rear of an address on Clarendon Road.

Emergency services attended and found the woman, aged in her 40s, with serious head injuries.

It was reported she had fallen from the second storey of a building.

Clarendon Road West, Morecambe. Picture from Google Street View.

She was taken to hospital and remains there in a serious condition.

A 42-year-old man from Morecambe was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries until May 3.

Police believe the parties involved are known to each other and that there is no wider threat to the public.