Man arrested at Lancaster train station for being drunk and swearing
Police said he was arrested yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) for being drunk and disorderly after repeatedly swearing in front of passengers and refusing to moderate his behaviour.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “A man was #arrested at #Lancaster Station yesterday afternoon for being drunk & disorderly after repeatedly swearing in front of passengers and refusing to moderate his behaviour.”
Drunk and disorderly behaviour is classified as being drunk in a public place and behaving in a disorderly manner.
In short, disorderly behaviour is defined as causing a public disturbance, something which the police can define at their own discretion.