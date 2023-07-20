Police said he was arrested yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) for being drunk and disorderly after repeatedly swearing in front of passengers and refusing to moderate his behaviour.

Drunk and disorderly behaviour is classified as being drunk in a public place and behaving in a disorderly manner.

Lancaster Railway Station.