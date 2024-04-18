Man arrested at Lancaster railway station on suspicion of theft from buffet and shops

Lancaster Railway Station.

BTP Lancashire said a theft was reported at Oxenholme Station buffet then the suspect committed another theft at a shop outside the station, boarded a train and stole from the onboard shop.

Already a suspect for an earlier theft, police arrested him at Lancaster for theft x 4.

Enquiries are ongoing.

