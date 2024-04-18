Man arrested at Lancaster railway station on suspicion of theft from buffet and shops

A man was arrested at Lancaster railway station on suspicion of theft x 4 after shoplifting was reported.
By Michelle Blade
Published 18th Apr 2024, 10:05 BST
BTP Lancashire said a theft was reported at Oxenholme Station buffet then the suspect committed another theft at a shop outside the station, boarded a train and stole from the onboard shop.

Already a suspect for an earlier theft, police arrested him at Lancaster for theft x 4.

Enquiries are ongoing.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: “A theft (shoplifting) was reported at #Oxenholme Station buffet. Suspect then committed another theft at a shop outside the station, boarded a train and stole from the on-board shop.

"Already a suspect for an earlier theft, we arrested him at #Lancaster for 4 x theft. Enquiries ongoing.”