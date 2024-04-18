Man arrested at Lancaster railway station on suspicion of theft from buffet and shops
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: “A theft (shoplifting) was reported at #Oxenholme Station buffet. Suspect then committed another theft at a shop outside the station, boarded a train and stole from the on-board shop.
"Already a suspect for an earlier theft, we arrested him at #Lancaster for 4 x theft. Enquiries ongoing.”