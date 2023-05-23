News you can trust since 1886
Man arrested at Lancaster railway station on suspicion of money laundering

A man was arrested by police at Lancaster railway station on suspicion of money laundering.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read

BTP Lancashire received a text message about a suspicious passenger which led to an officer meeting a train at Lancaster on Monday.

Police said he told an interesting story but it didn’t add up.

The man was searched and arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

A man was arrested at Lancaster railway station on suspicion of money laundering.
A man was arrested at Lancaster railway station on suspicion of money laundering.
CID are now investigating and enquiries are ongoing.

@BTPLancs tweeted: “A #TextBTP message about a suspicious passenger led to an officer meeting a train in at #Lancaster yesterday.

"An interesting story told, but it didn’t add up.

"#StopSearch conducted and male #arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

"CID now investigating and enquiries ongoing.”