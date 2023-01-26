News you can trust since 1886
Man arrested at Lancaster railway station had been missing for three years

A man arrested at Lancaster railway station had been reported missing three years ago.

By Michelle Blade
31 minutes ago - 1 min read

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter: “Plain clothed officers at #Lancaster stopped an adult male on the station who roused their suspicions.

"A check showed he had been reported missing three years ago.

"In-depth enquiries were made with partner agencies and as a result he was #arrested for immigration offences.”

Man arrested at Lancaster railway station had been missing for three years. Picture from Google Street View.
