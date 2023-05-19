Man arrested and two other men sought after assaults, use of weapons and dangerous driving on Lancaster estate
Police are looking for two men after two incidents in Lancaster involving dangerous driving and using offensive weapons to assault people.
Police said the incidents happened on the Ryelands estate on Tuesday evening (May 16).
One of the incidents involved a van – registration BX07VVC – being driven dangerously and damaging other vehicles.
That happened at around 8.45pm outside the shop of Ryelands Road.
There were then reports of a disturbance in the area of Marshaw Road, Dee Road and Whiteray Road at approximately 9.30pm where offensive weapons were used and people assaulted.
Police want to speak to Aiden McKenzie, 20, of Loweswater Drive, Morecambe, (pictured) and Alex McKenzie, 21, of Washington Court, Blackpool (pictured).
Today, Friday May 19, police arrested a 24-year-old man in Morecambe on suspicion of affray in relation to this enquiry. He's currently in custody.
Anyone with information, please contact 101 – quoting log number 1510 of May 16, 2023.